Edward “Mr Ed.” Ott Gingrich, Sr.
VICTORIA — Edward Ott Gingrich Sr., “Mr. Ed”, 91, from Victoria entered into a peaceful rest with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Ed was born on June 17, 1930 in Camden, New Jersey to the late Robert Gingrich and Helen Toni Franzen. He was married to the late Carmen Salazar Gingrich for 36 years, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Ed was a Korean War veteran and retired from Crown Cork and Seal as a Master Machinist. He was very energetic and had a personality larger than life. He loved to dance, attend family gatherings, hang out with friends, and was an avid Astros fan. He loved to kid around and make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his daughters, Helen Bumpas (Timothy) of Hot Springs, Ark., Beverly Dobbins (Robert Riblet) of Burleson, TX, Wanda Cutler of Granbury, TX, Edwina Bonsignore of Ft. Worth, TX, Terry Hernandez of Victoria, TX, Donna Jacobs of Spring, TX and Natalie Hughes of New Ulm, TX.; son Don Jacobs of Victoria, TX. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Salazar Gingrich, parents, Robert Gingrich and Helen Toni Franzen, first wife, Pauline Gingrich, son, Edward “Butch” Gingrich Jr., brother, Robert W. Gingrich, sister, Deana Slade, son-in-law, Jim Bonsignore and granddaughters, Dana Koon and Destini Joy Gingrich.
Visitation will be Thursday July 15th at Grace Funeral Home from 6 - 8 pm, and funeral at Grace Lutheran Church at 1pm Friday July 16th. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Lutheran Building Fund, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, Texas 77904 or online at gracelutheran-tx.org.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
“Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” - Matthew 5:16
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (9)
- There is no equal (7)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.