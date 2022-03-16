Edward Nunez
VICTORIA — Edward Nunez Sr., 73, passed away Tuesday, Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, March 16th, from 4:00PM to 5:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service for Edward will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 beginning with a Rosary at 8:15AM and Mass following at 9:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria.
Edward was born May 26, 1948, in McFaddin, Texas to the late Santiago and Guadalupe Nunez. He had worked for VISD as a maintenance supervisor. He was a great mechanic, and he loved such activities as fishing, listening to music, and making music by playing his guitar and singing. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Guadalupe Nunez, and his daughter, Michelle Nunez.
Edward leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Melissa Ann Nunez; sons, Edward Nunez Jr., and John Paul Nunez; grandchildren, Jacob Nunez, Zane Nunez, Justin Nunez, Michael Lee Nunez, Michelle Alice Vasquez, Jeremy Alexander Vasquez, and Sebastyan Michael Nunez; great grandchildren, Joel Crowe Reyes, Jeremih Cylis Reyes, Avery LeAnn Nunez, Jaiyana Sofia Nunez, and Zane Nunez Jr.; siblings, Janie Nunez, Tillie Nunez, Mary Cisneros (Isauro), Henry Nunez (Janie), Daniel Nunez, and Jimmy Nunez (Josie); along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank Retama Manor and Davita Dialysis for their care and concern for Edward.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.