EDWARD RHODES CUERO - Edward "Eddie" M. Rhodes, 93, of Cuero passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born March 20, 1926 in Douglas, Arizona to the late Guy W. and Allie Shelton Rhodes. Eddie married the love of his life, Wanda Bridges, on July 30, 1949 in Alice. He was a United States Navy veteran serving in World War II. Eddie was an oilfield pumper for Chevron Oil for 33 years and had a true passion and love for his profession. He retired in ConCan where he enjoyed his hobbies of carpentry, square dancing, hunting and fishing. Eddie is survived by his daughters, Marsha L. Sarran (Casey) of Sugarland, Denise K. Rhodes of Cuero, and Lynn A. Haigood (Danny) of Alice; grandchildren, Christopher Pape of Three Rivers, Vince Haigood of Calallen, Wylie Haigood of Calallen, Martin Pape of Houston, and Hunter Haigood of Corpus Christi; and great-grandchildren, Cyler Pape, Mackenzie Haigood, Lynnzie Haigood, Karlie Haigood, Austin Haigood, Brody Haigood, Bailey Haigood, Waylon Haigood, and Riley Haigood. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Wanda Rhodes; infant daughter, Linda Beth Rhodes; sister, Allie Bess Wilkerson; and brother, Guy Rhodes Jr. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Christopher Pape, Martin Pape, Vince Haigood, Wylie Haigood, Hunter Haigood, and Pat Rhodes. Honorary pallbearers include Sandy Brice, Ted Brice, Pat Brice, Brian Brice, and Tim Brice. Memorial contributions may be made to Colin Fry (Memo: Whispering Oaks Staff) in memory of Eddie Rhodes. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
