EDWARD C. SCHNEIDER JR. VICTORIA - Edward C. Schneider, Jr. ("Charles") passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, Texas. Charles was 70 years old, a resident of Victoria, Texas, and a member of Faith Family Church. By trade he was a master electrician and Executive Vice President of Rexco, Inc. the offices of which he designed, but his life was filled with passions for water skiing, taking and developing photographs, building detailed scale replicas of train engines he photographed before they were retired, music, competitive bench rest shooting, building his own bench rest guns, skeet shooting with the 4-H, golf (at one point building his own clubs), and astronomy. He also enjoyed building and flying model planes and became a pilot. He was the son of Edward C. Schneider of Port Lavaca, Texas and Annie Lou (Fenner) Garrett of Victoria, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Evelyn (Ciani) Schneider, two sons, Bryan Charles Schneider of Missouri City, and John Edward Schneider and his wife, Desiree, of Victoria, two grandchildren, Andrew Charles Schneider and Everly Hope Schneider, his step-mother, Barbara Schneider of Port Lavaca, two sisters, Sherry King and her husband, David, of San Antonio, and Cissy Sullivan and her husband, Dennis, of Port Lavaca. At Charles' request, no memorial service was held.
