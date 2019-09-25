EDWARD WILLIAM SCHULZE PALACIOS - Edward William Schulze Sr. age 78, of Palacios, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born April 6, 1941 in LaGrange, Texas to the late Harold and Alma Schulze. He is survived by daughters; Katy Schulze of Houston, Stephanie Lominac (Wayne) of Pearland, son; Greg Schulze (Norah) of Richmond, sisters; Rose Diers of Houston, Gloria Cook (Craig) of Carmine, and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents; wife; Guadalupe Schulze. Pallbearers will be Wayne Lominac Jr, Grant Howard, Louis Martino Jr, Erwin Janszen, Bill Miller, and Evan Howard. Visitation will begin Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Living Word Church in Palacios. Visitation will continue Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9am with a Chapel Service at 10am at the church. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300
