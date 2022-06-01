Edward Strnadel Jr.

He is survived by sons, Jared Strnadel and wife Kelly and Keith Strnadel and wife Lynette; grandchildren, Blake Strnadel, Reid Strnadel and wife Rebecca, Emily Strnadel and Blaine Strnadel and fiancé Ally Gonzales; special companion, Shirley Karasek; sisters, Diane Busby, Linda Merck and husband John and Kathy Cooper and husband Rodney and extended family, Cherye and Frank Cavallo, Blake Justice and Nicholas Cavallo.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Terry Busby.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a KC Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Blake Strnadel, Reid Strnadel, Blaine Strnadel, Jeff Socha, Mike Watz, Thaine Busby, Ryan Howard and Darrell Hoffer. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sunday Breakfast Club, Lions Club members and El Campo Spraying employees.
Memorial donations in memory of Edward may be made to the El Campo Lions Club or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
