Tisdom Sr., Edward

EDWARD TISDOM SR. VICTORIA - Edward Tisdom Sr., passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 in Victoria Texas, at the age of 90. He was born December 29,1928 in Berclair Texas to the late Arthur Tisdom Sr. and Bessie Terrell. Mr. Tisdom was a Baptist, he received his basic education in Berclair Texas later graduating from F.W. Gross High School and worked for Dr. Pepper for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Vangie Green Tisdom, Sons: Arthur Tisdom and Edward Tisdom Jr., Sister : Bessie Lott. He is survived by his daughter Annie Tisdom Brooks (Robert) of Victoria, Freddie Tisdom of Victoria,one niece Vera McDade of San Antonio Texas, Six Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation and viewing will be Saturday December 7,2019 at Mt.Salem Baptist Church 609 E. North Street 1:00 - 2:00 pm. with Funeral service following immediately. Officiating minister Pastor Oliver Greer and Eulogist minister Adrian Williams. Active Pallbearers: Ricky Green, Nicholas Green, Roderick Green, Edward Tisdom III ,Eric Bradford and Jonathan Phillips. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

