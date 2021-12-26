EDWARD WALTER
LONGENECKER
VICTORIA — Edward Walter Longenecker, 100, passed away on December 11, 2021.
He was born in Reading, PA to Walter M. and Edna Burkey Longenecker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Chester Longenecker, Sr.; his sister, Catherine Graves; his beloved wife of 59 years, Marie Leber; and his dearly loved grandaughter, Paige Marie Kelly. It gives the family great comfort to picture their joyous reunion in Heaven.
Ed is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Daniel Delage of Peachtree City, GA, and Lori and Jeffrey Johanson of Victoria, TX; 4 grandchildren, Katie, Ben and Emily Johanson, and Daniel Delage; and 3 great-granddaughters, Hannah and Ava Kelly, and Riley Delage.
Ed was devoted to God, family and country. He was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Army Air Corps as a radio operator and nose gunner on the B-24 bomber in the 451st Bombardment Group, 726th Squadron.
After serving in the military, Ed worked as an electrical engineer enjoying a long career with RCA, working on many government contracts. He enjoyed every season of life, and thrived on hard work. In retirement years, he and Marie moved from their longtime home in MD to embrace life as Texans. Ed was in awe of God’s creation and loved being outdoors in nature. Always the devoted husband, Dad, Grampa, and Pop, his greatest joy was spending time with his GA and TX family and helping them in any possible way.
His kind heart, determination, quick wit, positive attitude and genuine concern for others was evident right up to the very end of his life. His family was blessed to celebrate his 100th birthday with him where he enjoyed lots of chocolate and many laughs.
Heartfelt thanks from the family to Dr. Maria Velasco and staff, Kindred Home Health, CMC 4th floor and Skilled Nursing, Hospice of South Texas, and the Morada Senior Living community.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Family Church, Victoria in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Family Church , Box 4528, Victoria, TX 77903. Attn: Longenecker Memorial
