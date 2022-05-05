Edwarda H. Menchaca
PORT LAVACA — Edwarda H. Menchaca, age 90 passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born October 13, 1931, in Hallettsville to the late Felipe and Maria R. Hernandez. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Celestine “Sally” V. Menchaca; children, Trina (Lauren) Phillips of Willis, Bebo (Debbie) Menchaca of Victoria, Kathy (David) Escalante of Victoria, Fonso (Brittany) Menchaca of Round Rock, Lyn Menchaca Robles of Port Lavaca, Dorothy (William) Vela of La Marque, David Menchaca of Port Lavaca, Mildred Menchaca of Port Lavaca, and Bonus daughter, Martha J. Flores of Port Lavaca; siblings, Willie (Josie) Hernandez of Port Lavaca, Dominga Hernandez of Port Lavaca, and Dolores De Los Santos of McAllen. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, George Hernandez and Santos Hernandez, and her sister Paula Hernandez. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. with Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Menchaca, Dominic Robles, Jeremy Menchaca, Harold Phillips, Eric Menchaca, and Favian Menchaca.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Michael Robles, Marcus Menchaca, and Steven Menchaca. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca. 361-552-2300.
