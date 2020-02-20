EDWARDA ROEDER SHINER - Edwarda Roeder, 81, passed away February 18, 2020. She was born June 9, 1938. Rosary recited at 12:30 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (8)
- What's a Democrat to do? (4)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.