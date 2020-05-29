EDWIN ALFRED BAROS WESTHOFF - Edwin Alfred Baros, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Cuero, Texas. He was born on September 8, 1925 to the late Frank and Amalie Lucas Baros. Edwin grew up on the family farm in Westhoff where he attended school with his brothers and graduated from Cuero High School in 1943. Mr. Baros proudly served his country in the Army from 1950 until he was honorably discharged in 1952. As a young man, he loved playing baseball and was involved with a local baseball team for several years. Ed married MayBelle Nagel Baros on August 24, 1956 and enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage until her death in 2005. MayBelle brought to the union three "bonus" children, as Ed liked to refer to them, Jimmy, Mary K. and David. They were then blessed with their fourth child, Janet, in 1958. Edwin and his brother, George, ran the Baros Grocery until he started working at Home State Bank in Westhoff. In 1959, he began his career as a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Post Office. He would travel 153 miles each day faithfully delivering mail until his retirement in 1987. After his retirement, Ed spent many years tending to his cattle at his Hilltop and Estate Place ranches. He and MayBelle also traveled extensively around the country with The Happy Excursion bus tours where they made lots of happy memories. Additionally, they were in a group of volunteers who operated the bingo games at the Westhoff American Legion Hall every Friday night for years. Ed was very involved in the Westhoff community where he was a member of St. John Lutheran Church his entire life and served in many capacities on the church council. In 2009, he was honored as a 50 year member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was a charter member of the Westhoff American Legion Post 369 serving as Commander for many years. He belonged to the SPJST Lodge 125 and served on the Westhoff ISD school board for 36 years. He was supportive of the Westhoff Volunteer Fire Department and served as custodian of the Westhoff Cemetery. Ed loved listening to Czech music and especially loved dancing polkas and waltzes with MayBelle. Edwin was known as a kind, sweet-natured, good-hearted person who always enjoyed being around his family. He will be missed by many. Edwin is survived by his children, Jimmy Toller (Linda Lee) of Westhoff/South Dakota, Mary K. Rabe (James) of Cuero and Janet Daniel (Doug) of San Antonio; sister, Leona Caskey; 10 grandchildren, Andrea, Michele, Shawn, Shannon M., Shannon R., Michael, Courtney, Stephen, Monty, Emily and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, MayBelle; brothers, Henry, Bennie, Julius and George; and son, David Toller. Visitation will be Friday, May 29th from 5-7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30th, 10 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Westhoff with Rev. Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Pallbearers are David Baros, Josh Baros, Michael Rabe, Monty Daniel, James Rabe, Mark Caskey and honorary pallbearer, Jimmy Caskey. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the employees of AlzCare of Dewitt County and Hospice of South Texas who gave such loving care to our Dad. We would also like to thank his caretakers, Sharon Pargmann and especially to Kathy Pargmann who was his devoted caretaker/companion for over 8 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Westhoff American Legion Post 369 or donor's choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
