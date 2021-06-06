Edwin "Ed" Stary
Edwin “Ed” Stary
VICTORIA — Edwin Stary, lovingly known as “Ed”, 94 of Victoria, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 3, 2021, with his family at his side. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. A service celebrating Ed’s long life, his service to his country, and his faith will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday, June 8th at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Alvarado, Justin Presley, Larry Stary, Bobby Stary, and Billy Jones. Honorary pallbearer Knox Alvarado.
Ed was born February 3, 1927 in Moulton, Texas, one of eight children born to Matej and Kristina Vavra Stary. He proudly served his county in the U. S. Army from 1942 to 1945 at Fort Lawton, Washington and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ed was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #0345, KJT, and the VFW Post #4146. Ed married Marie Emily Ann Lahodny, February 25, 1979 in Victoria. They were long time members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Upon his return home, he worked on his mother’s farm planting, cultivating and harvesting, corn, cotton, grain, and vegetables. He spent many hours on his tractor bailing hay. Ed will be truly missed by everyone that knew him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Matej and Kristina Stary and his siblings, Agnes, Mary, Gladys, Kristine, Mike, Dick, and Jim.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Marie Stary; his son, Dale Ray Stary and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Brittany Alvarado and her husband Michael, Stacie Presley and her husband Justin; great-grandchildren, Autumn Jade Presley, Mia Jane and Knox Cooper Alvarado.
The Stary family greatly appreciates the care and love during this time, especially to Dr. K Vu for the tender care given to Ed in his last days.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

