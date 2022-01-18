Edwin Leon Porter
VICTORIA — Edwin Leon Porter,43, passed away Tuesday January 11,2022. He was born to the late Willie C. Porter Jr. and Mary Gant Porter. He received his basic education in Victoria, Texas and was a 1996 Stroman High School graduate. Edwin was employed with EVX Midstream as a Pump Operator.
He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Mary Gant Porter, Sister: Phyllis Porter Littles(Rev. Leslie Littles) Brothers: Edward Porter and Willie C. Porter III (Jerry),(Tasha) Walk in visitation 10:30 am - 6:00 pm. Wednesday January 19,2022 at Barefield Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 noon Thursday at St. Peters Baptist Church, Kevin Van Hook Pastor, Eulogist Rev. J.W. Theus , officiating minister Rev. Walter L Gant. Public viewing will be prior of service 11:00 am - 11:55 am at St. Peters Baptist Church 2708 South Laurent.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Due to Covid - 19 Pandemic family has required that mask be worn for the safety of everyone.
