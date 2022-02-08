EDWIN LOUIS MEYER JR.
VICTORIA — Edwin Louis Meyer, Jr., born April 19, 1943, lifelong resident of Victoria, passed away Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 78. He was the son of Edwin Otto Meyer, Sr., and Josephine Pancherz Meyer. Doody, as he was known to his family and friends, was preceded in death by his Parents, Aunts & Uncles, and is survived by his extended family of Cousins. Except for recently, he lived his entire life at his parent’s old homestead on Hanselman Rd. Doody was a 1961 graduate of St Joseph High School, and had been employed as a janitor. He had a life long love of classic country music, having attended many concerts over the years, and was proud of his record collection from the 1950s to 1970s. Interment will be Thur., Feb. 10 at 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery.
