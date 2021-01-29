Edwin W. Dentler
MISSION VALLEY — Edwin W. Dentler, 88, of Mission Valley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 26th with his family by his side. He was born May 11, 1932 to the late Edwin and Hedwig Kelm Dentler. He was born and raised in Mission Valley on the family farm with his five siblings and learned early in life the value of hard work and honesty.
He graduated from Patti Welder High School and went on to drive a school bus while attending Victoria Junior College. He later joined the Air Force and served in Japan during the Korean War. After discharge, he achieved a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran College. Edwin married the love of his life, Diana Koenecke, May 9, 1959. They enjoyed 61 1/2 years together. He obtained his CPA license in 1960 and was a public accountant for many years with Roloff, Hnatek & Co. He helped establish Victoria Bankshares Inc. and retired from there as Chief Financial Officer and Board member. He served on the Board of Regents of Texas Lutheran College, now TLU, and Board of Lutheran Social Services. He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church Mission Valley where he served on church council, led the adult Sunday school class for over 30 years and was instrumental in many building projects.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Koenecke Dentler; sons, Mark and his wife, Cheryl, Paul and his wife, LaVern, Stephen and his wife, Gail, Tim and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Malerie, Emily (Michael), Michaela (JT), Lauren, Thomas, Cory (Ellery); step-grandchildren, Missy (Andrew), Cary (Mandi); and step-great grandchild Addilyn.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Sam, Walter and Werner; sisters: Ruth Heller and Alice Abrameit.
The family would like to thank the staff of DeWitt Alzcare for their loving care and compassion. Words cannot say what they have meant to us. The family also expresses gratitude to staff of Hospice of South Texas, and his first care giver, Kathy Albrecht.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30th from 10 am to 12:30 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. Graveside services will follow at 1 pm at Mission Valley Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, TLU Edwin and Diana Dentler Endowment fund, or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
