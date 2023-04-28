Edwin Walter Haas
Edwin Walter Haas
SEABROOK — Edwin Walter Haas, 82, of Seabrook passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born August 1, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edwin Haas and Helen Farnsworth Hecox. He married his beloved wife, Margaret Wild on February 21, 1964 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lindenau. Ed graduated from Victoria High School in 1958. He attended Victoria College and the University of Texas. He worked at Victoria DuPont and continued to the Houston Ship Channel working for several chemical companies until he retired. He was a long time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay. Ed loved swimming and taught life saving classes and beginner swimming. He was a drummer in the High School Band and was part of a dance band, “Dads of Dixie.” He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Margaret; daughter, Melinda Haas of Deer Park; sister, Marilyn Curtis and husband, Richard of Bertram; sister-in-law, Iris Wild of Cuero; Nephew, Jonathan Wild of Victoria; niece, Kathleen Kirkham of El Campo; step-brother, Tom Hecox of Fayetteville, AR and step-sister, Janet Groth of Little Rock, AR. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and his brother-in-law, Jerome Wild. Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, 9:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Lindenau. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jan Russell Putnam officiating. Interment will follow at Lindenau Community Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Lindenau. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

