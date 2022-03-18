Efrain Guerra, Sr.
SAN ANTONIO, FORMERLY OF BLOOMINGTON — Efrain Guerra, Sr, of San Antonio, formerly from Bloomington, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was born in Kenedy, Texas on June 18, 1932, to Federico and Manuela Martinez Guerra. He is survived by his sons; Hector Guerra Sr. and Geronimo (Cathy)Guerra. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Nicholas T. Guerra of Victoria, Hector Guerra Jr.(Lynn) of Victoria, Efrain Guerra (Kevin) of San Diego, Erika Vermillion of Victoria, Louis W. Guerra, Jr. of San Antonio, Laurie (Christopher) LaCour of Kailua, Hawaii, Jenny (Clay) Hagendorf of San Antonio, Jonathan M. Guerra of San Antonio and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters; Tina (Edward) Moya, Cruz Cuellar, Rosa Sauceda, Linda Gonzales, Martha Aranda, Mary Guerra, brother Fred Guerra and stepmother Hortensia Guerra. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Rubio Guerra, his daughter, Rachel and sons Efrain Guerra, Jr. and Louis W. Guerra, Sr, and daughter-in-law Norma Guerra; his sisters Olivia Arenal, Lisa Marie Morin, Conception Garza, Sylvia Gonzales and brother Harold Guerra, Sr.
Efrain was a man who was involved in many things which allowed so many to know him. From an early age he helped his father run his businesses in Kenedy. He was very active in organized sports and during his senior year at Kenedy High School, on a dare, tried out as a cheerleader and won! He was drafted into the Army and served his country well during the Korean conflict. On his return from Korea, he accepted a position from Union Carbide where he worked for 38 years as a supervisor. His work with Carbide included a three-year assignment in Puerto Rico. He became involved with local politicians in the 60’s for the Civil Rights movement. He attended summer sessions at the University of Texas to become an instructor and teach Adult Education. He also taught Catechism at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. He coached teenage baseball team and woman’s softball. He also managed a musical group called “Los Bravos”. He and his wife Mary were always ready to help anyone in need. He enjoyed his final years by spending quality time at the Guerra family Ranchito in Goliad County where he loved enjoying the outdoors and watching the wildlife and hunting.
Pallbearers will be sons, grandsons and nephews.
Visitation for Efrain Guerra Sr. will be in Victoria, Texas at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4-6 pm with the rosary beginning at 6 pm. The Mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 9:00 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
