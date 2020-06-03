EILEENE BURT MABRY VICTORIA - Eileene Burt Mabry, 90, of Victoria (formerly a longtime resident of Yorktown), passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1929 in Newellton, LA to the late Oscar Colvin and Lucy Francis McGruder. She graduated from Sikeston, Missouri High School and received a degree in journalism from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, Dr. Jacques C. Burt, D.O., and her son, Mark P. Burt. Ms. Mabry began her career in the late 1950's as a social worker with the Texas Department of Public Welfare in DeWitt County. In 1969, she became the owner/administrator of Siesta La Casa Nursing Home in Yorktown Texas. In 1975 she fulfilled a life-long dream and became a licensed vocational nurse. After retirement she devoted her time to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by three children: daughters Cindy Cornish (Barry) and Becky Barfield (Tom) all of Victoria; and son, Timothy M. Burt (Maria) of Simi Valley, CA. She is survived by six grandchildren: Christopher Cornish (Connie), Lynn Guerra (Hector), Nathan Barfield (Karen) all of Victoria Texas; Timothy A. Burt of Clearwater,FL, and Nicholas Burt and Stephen Burt of Simi Valley, CA. She is survived by five great-grandchildren: Joshua, Makenzie, and Chloe Guerra, and Coleton and Conner Cornish. Private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Adopt-a-Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy., Victoria, Texas 77904. Rosewood Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.
