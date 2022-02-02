Elaine Beth Cooper
VICTORIA — Elaine Beth Clegg Cooper, 81, of Victoria, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
She was born Aug. 3, 1940 in Fordtran to James Edward Clegg and Velsie Foster Clegg.
She attended Patti Welder High School and graduated in 1958 from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. She graduated from Cisco School of Nursing in Cisco. She enjoyed a long career as a school nurse for the Cuero school district, Head Start programs and many private duty cases, working for some families for many years.
She enjoyed playing bridge and had regular groups she played with. She was a founding member of the Texas Polio Survivors Post-Polio Support Group and charter member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Victoria in 1954.
She was a member of the St Francis Episcopal Church.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell Cooper and his wife Denise, of Victoria, and Gary Cooper and his wife, Becky, of Yoakum; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Gerald Thompson, of Victoria; grandchildren, Trey Cooper and his wife Annie, of. San Antonio, Thomas Cooper, and his wife Casey, of Round Rock, and Julie Cooper, of Dallas; and five great-grandchildren, Connor Cooper, Liam Cooper and Charlotte “Charlie” Cooper, Madelyn “Maddie” Cooper and McKenzie Cooper; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Carson officiating.
Private burial will follow at Fordtran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Thompson, Randall Thompson, Trey Cooper, Thomas Cooper, Reed Thompson, Noah Thompson and Foster Thompson.
Donations may be given in Elaine’s memory to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Fordtran Cemetery Association or Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements by Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
