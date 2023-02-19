Elaine Graver Britt
GOLIAD — Elaine Graver Moon, 79 of Goliad was reunited with her beloved husband in heaven on the morning of their 59th Wedding Anniversary, February 15, 2023 after a brief illness. Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was born in San Benito, Texas on August 9, 1943 to the late Fred and Jean Nicol Graver. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Goliad where she served as the church secretary for many years. Elaine enjoyed cross-stitching and sewing and later in life ensured all her grands and great grands had their own hand crafted baby blankets. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy.
Elaine leaves behind her children Richard Dale Moon, Jr. (Liza), Donald Ray Moon (Tracy), Jeffrey Lloyd Moon, and Kristy Lynne Moon von Dohlen; her grandchildren Liza Moon (Junior), Ricky Moon (Haleigh), Molly Bennett (Tyler), Allison Moon, Lily Moon, John von Dohlen IV, Emily and Ansley von Dohlen; her great-grandchildren Camden Bennett and Aspen Moon; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim and Lois McDonald and Jane Graver; numerous nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dale Moon, Sr., her parents, her sisters Betty Huseman and Marjorie Dunn, her brothers Gerald Graver and George Graver.
She was a wonderfully kind woman who was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 5-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Goliad. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Moon, Jr., Donald Moon, Jeffrey Moon, William “Junior” Nuernberg, Richard Moon III, Dylan Benedick, Tyler Bennett, and John von Dohlen IV.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goliad.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.