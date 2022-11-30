Elaine Henze
YORKTOWN — Elaine Henze, 78, of Yorktown went to see her Heavenly Father Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born December 3, 1943 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Ernest and Leona Markmann Schoenherr. She was baptized into the faith May 7, 1944 and confirmed March 30, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Elaine was a bookkeeper for many years and enjoyed various hobbies. These hobbies include FISHING, sewing, gardening, reading books and raising chickens and quail. Her passion was spending quality time with her loved ones. She enjoyed her once a month girl’s luncheon with her high school friends in her retirement years.
She is survived by her husband Larry Henze, children Sue (Louie) Boldt, Jill (Shane) Turner, Penny (Kevin) Hill, grandchildren Haley Turner, Natalie (Travis) Thamm and Brooke Turner. She is also survived by her brother Ernest “Sonny” Schoenherr and sisters Marlene Fromme and Doris (Kermit) Koehler.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Pallbearers will be Louis Boldt, Shane Turner, Kevin Hill, Dennis Henze, Glen Henze and Travis Thamm. Honorary pallbearers are Ernest “Sonny” Schoenherr and Brendan Henze.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Harbor Hospice or donor’s choice.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
