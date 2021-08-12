Elaine Mary Dunnell
Elaine Mary Dunnell
VICTORIA — Elaine Mary Dunnell went to be with the Lord August 7, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born August 20, 1933 in Griffith, Indiana to the late Mathias and Julietta Visconti.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Dunnell and siblings Jeanette Brown, Kathlyn Kimmel and Duane Visconti.
She is survived by her children Mike Dunnell and his wife Janet Howard; Corey Dunnell and his wife Gloria Telles, Roddy Dunnell and Patrice Dunnell; sister-in-law Betty Visconti; brother-in-law Arthur Dunnell; grandchildren Morghan Gray, Denelle Hebert and husband Glen Hebert, Mallory Ottinger and husband Sam Ottinger and James Dunnell and great granddaughter Brooke Dunnell. She was loved by her many nieces, nephews and cousins who enjoyed large reunions organized by Elaine.
Elaine was a loving mother, sister-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her fried chicken and stuffed bell peppers. She was an excellent dancer. She and her late husband had traveled to Europe for their 50th wedding anniversary. She had also traveled to both coasts as well as Canada, Olympic Mountain Range, Niagra Falls, Big Bend, and Panama. She had been a member of St. Joseph Parish in Edinburg where she was involved in cooking meals every Friday for the catholic school, as well as the Women’s Altar Society. She was a member, as well as secretary and president, of Homemakers of America, now FCCLA. She had also been a Girl Scout Leader.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087 or a Hospice of your choice.
