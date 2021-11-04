Elaine Rose Sale

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Sale, brothers Harold and Bobby Dickerson and sister Dorothy Hon.
A celebration of life will be held at Fannin United Methodist Church in Fannin, Texas on November 7th 2021 at 2pm. Her life will also be celebrated in her home town at Warsaw Methodist Church, Warsaw, Kentucky on November 21st, 2021 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or Yorktown EMS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.