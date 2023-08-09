Elaine Ruth Shutter
VICTORIA — Elaine Ruth Mickley Shutter passed away July 12, 2023. Born July 16, 1930, in Victoria, Texas, Elaine lived in the Coletoville community in her younger life. She was the only child of father John Edward Mickley and mother Izola Schubert Mickley.
Elaine graduated from Patty Welder High School in 1948. At eighteen, Elaine began working at First Victoria National Bank and retired in 1989. Afterward, she continued working at the bank as a part-time employee for another seventeen years.
One role Elaine took pride in was serving as treasurer - for the WELCA Ministry at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church as well as the Coletoville Cemetery Association for many years.
Elaine met Charles (Charlie) Shutter at a St. Patrick’s Day dance at the Bridge Inn Dance Hall. Charlie had been in the Air Force stationed at Foster Field. They began dating and were married on July 20, 1956, at the Foster Air Force Base chapel. They were married sixty-four years before his passing.
Elaine had a knack for remembering all kinds of historical information. She never forgot dates of special events in all of her loved ones’ lives, including the weather on any particular day! Her family and friends could call at any time and she would give the long version of the event. She would also date and document all of her prized possessions.
Each summer, Elaine enjoyed family trips to Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Charlie’s hometown. Charlie and Elaine would load up the family car, with sons Kenneth and Stephen, to visit Charlie’s mother and brothers. Each year, Charlie’s family would try different routes to visit new areas along the way. But the long road trip always culminated in a visit to the Hershey Chocolate factory and amusement park upon arrival.
Elaine enjoyed being on her land, in the Coletoville area, taking care of her cattle, dogs and cats. She liked plants and gardening. She also enjoyed supporting her grandsons at Little League baseball games.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Shutter, and by her parents John Edward and Izola Schubert Mickley. Survivors include son Kenneth Shutter and wife, Cynthia; son Stephen Shutter and wife, Barbara; grandson Jordan Shutter and wife, Lauren; grandson Dr. Timothy Shutter and wife, Morgan; granddaughter Lauren Shutter Webb and husband, Nick; granddaughter Michelle Shutter; and great-grandsons Jake and Matti Shutter and Parker Webb.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas at 10:00 AM, with burial in Coletoville Cemetery. Visitation will be held after burial, at Stephen Shutter’s home in Coletoville. Oak trees will be planted in memory of Elaine and Charlie Shutter on the Shutter land in Coletoville.
Memorials may be made to Coletoville Cemetery Association or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
