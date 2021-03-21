Elbert Wayne Goff, M.D.
VICTORIA — Elbert Wayne Goff, M.D. was born February 7, 1935 to Elbert George Goff and Maggie Hassett Goff in the Sandy Creek Community of Wharton County, Texas; an area as known as “The Devil’s Pocket”. He passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Victoria, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria Jane Schladoer Goff; daughters, Holly Goff Marcks and her husband, Jeff Marcks and Laurel Goff Loehlin and her husband, Dr. James Loehlin; his grandson, William Arren Broussard, Jr., all of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his younger brother, Kenneth Allen Goff and his wife, Jan Goff of Victoria, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, John Edwin Goff and his wife, Merle Goff.
He met his wife, Gloria Goff, on a blind date while attending the University of Texas in Austin. He is a graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and was a practicing psychiatrist in Austin and Victoria for a total of 40 years.
He loved his life. He and Gloria travelled all over the world. He was always interested in new things. His many hobbies included photography, audio video technology, cars and airplanes. He was a licensed pilot. Recently, he reflected on his life and said that he did most of everything he ever wanted to do and was ready to go home.
His daughters, Holly and Laurel, would like to thank Lola Menchaca and Marcia Madrigal for the loving care of their father and mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of South Texas or a charity of your choice.
There will be a private graveside service in Comfort, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort can be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
