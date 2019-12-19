ELBERT WILLIAMS FANNIN - Elbert (Chocolate Baby) Williams, 75, of Fannin, Texas passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born May 24, 1944 to the late Mary Williams. Visitation will be Friday, December 20th from 12pm-6pm at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 10am Saturday, December 21st at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad with burial to follow at Lott Cemetery. Honoring Elbert as pallbearers will be Jerome Williams, Corey Perry, Lloyd Moss, Willie Whitby, and Jamie Williams. Elbert worked on a ranch as a ranch hand and was a very hard worker. He was a good man with a good heart and was loved by many family and friends. He will be missed dearly. Elbert leaves behind a brother, James Williams; wife, Tara Whitby; step-son, Aaron Whitby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home- Goliad.
