ELBIE HARRIS HEARD AMARILLO - Elbie Harris Heard, 101, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born July 26, 1918 in Greer County, Oklahoma to the late Jerome and Dona Harris. She will be remembered for her great meals, sewing and gardening, abounding love, and willingness to help whenever needed. She loved her friends, family and church. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Nall of Austin; sons, Dr. Virgil (Patricia) Heard of Ingleside, Dr. Mark (Mary) Heard of Cuero; grandchildren, Joseph Nall II of Austin, Nancy Thompson of Dallas, John Heard of Ingleside and Rene Moore of Paris; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Heard; sisters, Mary Howard, Sarah Johnston, Edna McClung and Jesse Hazel; brothers, Calvin Harris and Carl Harris; grandchildren, Alston Heard and Andrew Heard. Honorary Pallbearers include Don Ford, Bob Howard, Tarren Bob Howard, John Hancock, Joseph Nall II, John Heard, Jacob Thompson, Joseph Nall III and Michael Nall. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7 - 9 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cuero Building Fund or Paramount Baptist Church of Amarillo Building Fund. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
