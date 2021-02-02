Eleanor Faye Bullard
VICTORIA — Eleanor “Faye” Bullard
9-15-1940 through 1-30-2021
Faye (80) passed peacefully on Saturday morning January 30, 2021 and went home to Jesus.
Faye was born in Ezzell, Texas to Elroy and Pearl Martin. She was the first born of 7 siblings. Faye, a loving wife, had 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Faye was treasured by countless others, many of whom also called her Mama, as she never met a stranger.
While she will be greatly missed on earth, we find joy in the Lord knowing she has be made whole.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10-11am with a service to follow at 11am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Ezzell at 2pm.
Words of comfort may be shared at wwww.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
