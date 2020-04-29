ELEANOR CARLEEN SPARKMAN WILLEMIN VICTORIA - Eleanor Carleen Sparkman Willemin was born April 18, 1943 and passed away on April 27, 2020. Her devoted husband, Dennis and her son, Brady, along with his husband, Charlie, were by her side and wish to thank the ever kind Hospice of South Texas in assisting them with her care. Carleen was preceded in death by her mother, Adele; and her grandson, Jonathon. She is also survived by her children, Bill and his wife Tonya, Beverly and her husband Al, and Bobby and his wife Saber; grandchildren; and great grandchildren; and her sister, Mary and her husband John. She was deeply loved and will be remembered as the intelligent, strong willed, enormously empathetic and beautiful woman she was. A Graveside ceremony will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please consider donating to Hospice of South Texas in her memory. Celebrate her life by sharing memories at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

