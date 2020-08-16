Eleazar R. Perez "Popo", of Victoria Texas, gained his angel wings on Friday, August 14, 2020,
at the age of 82. He was born in Beeville Texas on September 8, 1937 to the late
Dario and Evangelina Perez.
He married the love of his life, Alice Sylva on May 30, 1964, and was married for 56 years.
He served the United States army for two years, serving our country as an honorable man. Some of his best qualities were being a Christian and family man. If you couldn't find him in
his garden you were sure to find him in front of the TV enjoying a good sporting event however,
his favorite of all sporting events would be the ones involving his grandchildren.
Most importantly, he had an immense amount of love for his family. A perfect day in his eyes would have been a day spent with his loved ones. Popo had the most beautiful soul and kindest heart. He radiated love and selflessness and all who have met him have come to know and will always remember this. He has touched so many lives, his spirit will never be forgotten, his love will never cease, and he will always watch over his family.
Eleazar is survived by his wife, Alice Sylva Perez; his daughters Lynelle and Gina Hernandez (Jerry); his sisters Emily Estrada (Rocky), Estella Garza (the late Basilio), and Irma Perez;
his grandchildren Brittany Wiatrek (Clay), Derek, Jerrad (Ashley), Kyle, Chelsye, and
Alicia Hernandez; his great grandchildren Tristan, Luke, Dawson Hernandez,
and soon to be Silas Wiatrek; his best friend and dog companion, Artie Perez.
Visitation will begin Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:30pm -7:00pm
at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
