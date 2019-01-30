ELENA GERNHART KARNES CITY - Elena Gernhart passed away January 29, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born February 16, 1928 in the Philippines to the late Moises Arcillas and Modesta Sanchez. Her favorite pastimes were fishing, sewing, gardening and cooking. She also enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her home. Elena is survived by her daughter, Bonita Joy Gernhart; sister, Andring Nacorda; grandchildren, Thomas and wife, Stephanie, James and wife, Theresa, Martin, Christopher and wife, Lori, Angelica and husband, Chris; and 7 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, C.D. Gernhart; brother, Agapito Arcillas, and sister, Lima Mangubat. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 1, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, Texas with Chaplain Lyman Mereness officiating. The family would like to thank Dr. John Van Metre, Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, Dr. Dakesh Kumar Parikh, Karnes City Nursing Home, and Crown Hospice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

