Elenora Volek Jelinek
BLOOMINGTON — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt was called home to our Lord on June 26, 2021 at the age of 101. She was born May 10, 1920 to Joe and Ludmilla Volek in Beasley Texas.
She married Frank Jelinek on October 30, 1945 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez, Texas. She was a strong, determined and hard working woman who inspired her children to be the same. A devout Catholic who walked with God and her devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary gave her strength each day in good times and bad. She believed in the power of prayer, praying her rosary for family and friends daily was a special time for her.
She was a long time member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, Texas. She played the organ, sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar Society. Elenora also taught CCD for many years and was a member of the KJZT 101.
She worked for the Bloomington High School cafeteria, after 17 years she retired. She loved being around family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she sewed, quilted, gardened, traveled and baked a lot of goodies which we enjoyed. At Christmas time we looked forward to her apple strudels and kolaches.
She is loving remembered by her children, Virginia Bantz (Michael), Marline Phillips, Frank Jelinek (Darlene). Grandchildren, Melissa Svoboda (Sheldon), Thomas Phillips, Charles Carlisle (Sana), Stephen Bantz, Tracye Lindsey (James). Great-Grandchildren, Ashlyn Svoboda, Mallory Svoboda, Mary Ann Harper and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; young son, Joseph Jelinek; sisters, Dorothy Kocian, Agnes Devine and Lillie Oliver.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 12216 TX 185 Bloomington, Texas. Rosary at 9:30 am with funeral mass following at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Laurent Street at Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, Texas.
Pallbearers are Frank Jelinek, Michael Bantz, Thomas Phillips, Sheldon Svoboda, Charles Carlisle and Steve Watkins.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 400, Bloomington, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (7)
- 2 DeWitt deputies crash into each other during pursuit; Victoria deputies respond to 3 separate bailouts (5)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Crossroads landowners affected financially, mentally by increased immigration pursuits (3)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
- Supreme Court ruling a 'major victory for all Americans' (2)
- More complaints about Resurrection Catholic Cemetery surface (2)
- ERCOT shouldn’t be exempt from laws of open government (2)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- 'It comes down to funding': May's flash floods caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for Victoria County (2)
- Wallace Allen Spencer Truck (1)
- Letter: Urgent warnings and pleas for summer pet safety (1)
- Have you ever worked at a fireworks stand? (1)
- Luis Ortiz Barrios, Sr. (1)
- Sunday dances at Sweet Home Hall draw loyal crowd (w/video) (1)
- Appeal hearing will decide fate of 138 cattle seized in Goliad County (1)
- Bauknight raises most funds in Victoria mayor race (1)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Do you donate to political campaigns? (1)
- 24 new COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries in 9-county area (1)
- Victoria Police Department policies earn gold-standard recognition (1)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history (1)
Online Poll
Are you currently employed?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.