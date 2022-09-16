Elia “Bea” Milligan
SEADRIFT — Elia “Bea” Milligan went to be with the Lord September 9, 2022 at the age of 106. She was born May 6, 1916 in Egan, Louisiana to the late Joseph and Belzire Sensat.
In addition to her parents, Bea is preceded in death by her husband T.F. “Bob” Milligan; a brother, several sisters, grandson Justin Milligan and granddaughter Christi Milligan.
She is survived by her children Johnnye J. Williams, Phyllis Dierlam, Henry “Hank” (Linda) Milligan and Don (Clara) Milligan; sister Florence Wood; brother Calvin Sensat; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.
Bea was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic. She loved to cook and work in her yard.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
