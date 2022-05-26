Elida Martinez Urbano
VICTORIA — Elida M. Urbano, 75 lovingly known as “Momo Chita”, went to be with the Lord, May 16, 2022, surrounded by her family. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, May 27, 2022, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe D. Flores, Lenny Gonzales, Joseph Martinez, Roland Alvarado, Joe P. Flores, Louis Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Urbano and Paul Salazar.
A native of Victoria, Elida was born July 3, 1946, to the late Juan Martinez and Seledonia Trevino Garcia. Elida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher. Elida retired from VISD after 18 years serving as a teachers-aid. She had so much love for her elementary children, she went back as a substitute allowing her to spend more time with them. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, and most recently enjoyed being a part of the Our Lady of Victory telecast services from home. Elida was a beautiful woman inside and out who loved the Lord with all her heart. Some of Elida’s favorite things to do were caring for her aloe vera plants, going out to eat, cooking, baking and praying her rosary daily. She was known for her homemade dressing and her famous chocolate cake. Her family and friends will miss getting their sweet tooth craving fix with her chocolate cake. Elida was preceded in death by her father, Juan Martinez; her mother, Seledonia Trevino Garcia; stepfather, Juan Garcia; and sister, Beatrice Perez.
Elida leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 58 years, Lee Gilbert Urbano; children, Roger Lee Urbano (Sarah) and Rebecca Salazar (Paul); grandchildren, Jeremy Lee Urbano (Azalia Rojas) and Samantha L. Salazar; siblings, Irene Blanco (Raymond) and Santos Martinez (Lucy) all of Houston, and Juan Martinez (Stella) from Victoria; along with many other loving family and special friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at PAM Specialty Hospital (Citizens 6th Floor) and Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion; for all the special care that Elida received.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Privatize the gains, socialize the losses (4)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (4)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Rebecca Bryan Reynolds (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Margaret Alvarez (1)
- Ernestina Thomas (1)
- Anthony "Tony" William Moore, Jr. (1)
- Francisca Ortega (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.