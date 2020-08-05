ELIDA O. ROBLES VICTORIA - Elida O. Robles went to be with the Lord July 24, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born August 17, 1938 in McFadden, Texas to the late Antonio Olguin, Sr. and Cornelia Longoria Olguin. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. An inurnment will follow at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington. Honorary pallbearers will be Ventura Martinez, Ray Fuentes, Jr., Gerald Schilab, Jerry Olguin, Rick Perez and Joe Leal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Albert Robles; sisters Tomasa O. Banda, Pauline Valenzuela, Irene Mata and Martina Cano and brothers Antonio Olguin, Jr., Victor Olguin and Genaro Olguin. She is survived by her children Guadalupe (Julia M.) Robles, Linda S. Robles, Richard Robles and Patricia A. Robles; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter and her dog Poco. Elida was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a Guadalupana, she had made her Cursillo and did her A.C.T.S. retreat in 2006. She enjoyed fishing, going to Coushatta, playing the guitar along with singing with her church group at Our Lady of Sorrows and Santisima Trinidad Church. She was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
