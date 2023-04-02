Elise Hulda Schwartz Gannon
VICTORIA —     Elise Hulda Schwartz Gannon of Victoria, Texas, was born on June 23, 1922 and passed away on March 23, 2023. She was born to Maude Elisabeth Matilda Schwartz Herrick and Schuyler Colfax Schwartz in Chicago, Illinois. Elise was married for fifty-two years to Frank Louis Gannon. She is survived by her children, Ronn Frank Gannon of Morton Grove, Illinois and Carole Elise Gannon Oliphant and Jerome Joseph Oliphant of Victoria, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Louis Gannon; infant brother, Cecil Schwartz; and son, Bryan Louis Gannon.
Elise attended and graduated from Chicago Moser Business School and worked for Esquire Magazine before marrying Frank Gannon. She volunteered for more than twenty years at Chicago’s Augustana Hospital as a “Pink Lady.” Elise was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Skokie, Illinois for over thirty years. She enjoyed attending Grace Presbyterian Church in her “Texas” home.
She had a passion for cooking and baking. Her famous “Elise’s Cheese Crackers” were a welcomed gift for her friends. Elise loved to work in her beautiful gardens. Tulips were a favorite to plant every Fall and her roses brought Prize Winning Blue Ribbons at many judged floral shows. She also enjoyed water aerobics, quilting, needlepointing, sewing, reading, watching figure skating and the Hallmark Channel.
Elise generously shared her sweet smile and thoughtfulness with all. She enjoyed sending handwritten notes and Hallmark cards. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, get-well wishes, or simply a note to say “Hello, I’m thinking of you today!”
Loving thanks go to her exceptional caregivers known as “Team Elise,” including Mary, Syndal, Lexi, Kay, Sherry, Melony, Vicki and Angela. Your gracious care of our Mom will forever be remembered.
Special thanks go to Hospice of South Texas and The Dornburg Center of Compassion for Mom’s unsurpassed care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to The Vine School, Grace Presbyterian Church, Hospice of South Texas, Affectionate Arms, or an organization of your choice.

