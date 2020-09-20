Elizabeth Ann
Atzenhoffer Greeson
VICTORIA — Elizabeth Ann Atzenhoffer Greeson was born in Victoria on April 21, 1926 and returned home to the Lord on September 16, 2020. She was 94 years young. Elizabeth was the only child of Edgar Leonard Atzenhoffer and Bessie Frank Atzenhoffer. Her father Ed was the founder of the 94 year-old family owned and operated Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co., Inc. Elizabeth graduated high school from Nazareth Academy in Victoria and graduated college from the University of Colorado.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Milton S. Greeson, Sr., son, Thomas Leonard Greeson and daughter, Catherine Greeson Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Milton S. Greeson, Jr. and wife, Bridey D. Greeson, son-in-law, Steve D. Taylor, granddaughter, Julie A. Taylor, grandson Thomas G. Taylor, wife Spring C. Taylor, and grandson S. Parke Greeson and fiancé Heather N. Staley. She was blessed to have three great grandchildren; Sunny Taylor, Laney Taylor and Townes Taylor.
For Elizabeth, family, friends and Victoria were her world. She loved greatly and was dearly loved. She was quick to give generously and to count her blessings. Summers in Rockport, Texas were a favorite and cherished memories for her and the entire family, throughout the generations to follow. Other favorite gatherings were holidays, birthdays and the numerous supper clubs she was involved in. She also had a knack and love for playing bridge. She was a card shark and played regularly with her friends, betting pennies on every hand. Elizabeth loved a party! She was invited to almost every social event in Victoria and attended all of them (though she was known for driving her friends and getting lost along the way). She is famous for sending several hundred cards a year to family and friends near and far, for any and every occasion! She was up for trying anything new, including riding a jet ski in Rockport when she was in her late 70’s and staying on the Apple tech train into her 90’s.
She was a member of Bon Aire Garden Club, Victoria Preservation Inc., Victoria Country Club Board, Club Twenty, Junior League of Victoria, Victoria County Historical Commission, William P. Rogers Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Junior League of Victoria, Court of Six Flags, Les Amis Supper Club, La Dolce Vita Supper Club and the sewing circle group. This year, Elizabeth celebrated her 45th year as a member of Bronte Club of Victoria and was also a member of the Past President’s Club. At her First English Lutheran Church, Elizabeth was on the Board of Worship, Esther Bible Study, Fifty and Son, and the Altar Guild.
There will be a private church service for immediate family only on September 22 at 10 AM. Following the service, the burial will be in Memorial Park at 11 AM and will be open to the public. (Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to be advised of any changes of graveside service times due to weather conditions.) COVID rules will be enforced, with masks required and social distancing. Her pallbearers are Thomas G. Taylor, S. Parke Greeson, John J. Welder V, Dr. Marshall Wiener, J.R. “Jim” Hartman and Dennis R. Schroller. For those unable to attend, the memorial service may be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/RosewoodFHVictoria/videos .
The family is forever grateful to her caretakers, Pat Espindola, Tina Rodriguez and Sylvia Fryer and also to Hospice of South Texas.
Memorial contributions can be made to Nazareth Academy, Hospice of South Texas, First English Lutheran Church or Trinity Episcopal School, all located in Victoria, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
