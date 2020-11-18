Elizabeth “Ann” Smith
FORT WORTH — Elizabeth “Ann” Smith passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born May 3, 1930 in Liberty Hill to Marthyle (Bridwell) and George Frank Ford. She attended Liberty Hill High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College.
After graduating from college, Ann moved to Port Lavaca, Texas to teach, where she met and married a young dentist, Joseph Smith. They went on to raise their family.
Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served on the church council. She was a member of the Junior Service League, Garden Club and Chairman of the Calhoun County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was an avid Bridge player. She enjoyed her many friends and was adored by all.
In 2017, Ann moved to Fort Worth to be closer to family. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Joseph Henry Smith, DDS.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Ford Smith, MD and wife, Erin of Fredricksburg; daughters, Joni Baker and husband, Burton of Cleburne and D’Ann Klabenes and husband, Kyle of Keller; grandchildren, Kristen (Mike) Nelson, Kathryn (Mitchell) Sharrock, Meredith (Aaron) Brunson, Brooke (Tyler) Eide, Kendall Klabenes, and Taylor Klabenes; seven great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Private graveside service for Elizabeth “Ann” Smith, 90, of Port Lavaca, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Ann will always be remembered for her laughter, love of animals, and mostly her selfless love for her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas.
