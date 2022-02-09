Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Woodring
VICTORIA — Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Woodring passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 28, 1932, to the late Frederick and Marian Hasdorff. She is preceded in death by sons Charles Patrick Woodring, Michael Woodring (Margaret), Gary Woodring (Lisa), and brother Frederick “Rick” Hasdorff. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth F. Woodring and her children, David (Janice) Woodring, Jeff (Lois) Woodring, and Nancy (Gary) Carrier. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eric Woodring, Natalie Farley, Lauren Massey, Greg, Wesley, and Blake Woodring, Kristina Smith, Jessie Seiler, Beth Lee, Kim Carrier, James and Megan Woodring, step grandchildren, Mark and Kevin Shoemake, and her sister, Marian “Peggy” Kelley. In addition, she leaves behind a wonderful legacy of 20 great grandchildren. After her marriage in 1951, she and her husband lived a short time in Amarillo and Victoria before settling in Edna in 1963 where they raised their family. Betty was a faithful, lifelong Catholic and attended St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and volunteered her services for other parish needs. In addition, she spent several years donating her time and energies to her favorite charity, Helping Hands in Edna. Health issues began to surface in 2007, and Betty and Kenneth moved back to Victoria. For as long as she could, she actively supported her grandchildren in all kinds of endeavors while attending many academic, athletic, sports, theatre, and music events. Her life as a homemaker took precedence over her own personal desires. Betty passes on a true legacy of love and her life is a testimony to it. Betty was all about family and was the driving force behind numerous summers spent with her husband, children and grandchildren in Rockport, Texas. The siblings and cousins spent a lot of days enjoying summer activities of fishing, boating, skiing, and swimming. These are treasured memories for all of them. Holidays too were important to her, and she made them very special. Not only was she a wonderful cook,
but love abounded as all the growing group continued to meet and bond. Betty always nurtured her greatly expanded family in every way possible. Pallbearers will be Eric Woodring, Greg Woodring, Wesley Woodring, Blake Woodring, James Woodring, and Kevin Shoemake. A special thanks goes to the dedicated caregivers who provided such loving care to Betty. Their kindness and patience helped to soften the last few years. The Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 9th at 9:30 AM, Rosary will be recited at 10:AM followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, burial will follow at Memory Gardens of Edna. Due to COVID, the family respectfully request that masks be worn indoors. Memorials may be made to Helping Hands of Edna, Crown Hospice, Catholic Daughters of America, or donor’s choice. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Vote for Democracy (7)
- Woman, 83, injured while crossing Victoria roadway (4)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Guest Column: Finding a way to love and laugh at each other is imperative, (4)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (4)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Ready to Serve: Hope High student joins Marines to pursue FBI dream (2)
- Victoria man charged with setting fire to own home (1)
- Guadalupe "Lupe" Robles (1)
- Letter: Keep experience in Victoria County Commissioners Court (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels (1)
- Laurie Garretson: Gardening in Colonial times (1)
- Victoria County candidates go head to head in debate (w/ videos) (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.