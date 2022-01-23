Elizabeth Betty Davis
FLOWER MOUND — Elizabeth “Betty” Davis, age 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 1st, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Haskell and Norene Irwin. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Lester and her son-in-law Jerry Lester of Flower Mound, TX, her son Rick Davis and his wife Kathy Davis of Castle Rock, CO. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Raymond “Buddy” Davis, bother James Irwin, and sister Mary Slater.
She was involved in musical theatre in high school and attended college at Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma where she received her teaching degree. She taught English in Oklahoma and later in Victoria after she and Buddy moved to the area in 1957. The couple grew strong in their faith and joined First United Methodist Church of Victoria where they were active members. Betty enjoyed her many volunteer activities within the church and her long tenure as a poll worker for local and national elections. She remained engaged in her knowledge of national politics and current affairs to the very end. She moved to the Dallas area in 2008, to be closer to family and participate in her grandchildren’s activities. She volunteered as an ambassador for her retirement community where she made many close friends.
Betty was an avid reader, excellent seamstress, enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She has family and strong lasting friendships all over Texas and Oklahoma and will be missed by all.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to the International Pemphigus and Pemphigoid Foundation ( www.Pemphigus.org).
