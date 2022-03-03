Elizabeth Diane Drane
VICTORIA — Elizabeth “Izzy” Drane went to be with the Lord February 19th, 2022 at the age of 16. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, March 4th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral Service celebrating Izzy’s faith and her passion for life will be held Saturday, March 5th at 10:30AM at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Ln. in Victoria.
Izzy was born March 21st, 2005 in Victoria to Alex and Laurie Stary Drane. She was a junior at Industrial High School. Izzy had many talents, successful clarinet player from junior high to her sophomore year, dancing at DaCosta Hall Sons of Herman was a favorite activity for her, and was actively involved at Faith Family Church. Izzy was a proud Girl Scout and a member of troop #9565. She achieved many badges and worked hard each year during cookie sales and other drives her troop held to serve the community. Izzy was working to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award Project. She was instrumental in the development of the Riverside Bark, a dog park in Riverside Park. Standing before the Victoria City Council giving her presentation was a very proud moment for her. Izzy was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Cynthia Diane Drane; and her beloved fur baby, Bosco.
Izzy is survived by her loving and supportive parents, Alex and Laurie Drane; paternal grandparents, Russell and Kay Drane and maternal grandparents, Bobby and Jewel Stary; brothers, Jason Drane and Ethan Drane (Bianca); aunt, Cindy Shilinga (Cory); uncle, Adam Drane; cousins, Spencer, Carsynn, Thomas, Mikael and Alyssa Shilinga and Allison and Jacob Drane; and her fur baby, Leyna. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend and she will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Riverside Bark Dog Park of Victoria at Community Bank of Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
