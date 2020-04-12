ELIZABETH O. KISIAH GRIFFITH VICTORIA - Elizabeth O. Kisiah Griffith, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to Frank and Gussie Kisiah on November 9, 1928. She attended elementary school in Lake Placedo, middle school in Port Lavaca and graduated in 1946 from Patti Welder High School in Victoria. After graduation she worked for the C.R. Anthony store in Victoria. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Sylvan "Rusty" Griffith, a World War II veteran, at a VFW dance held at the old Armory Building in Victoria and they were married on November 22, 1948. Elizabeth continued to work at the Sears Catalogue Mail Order Office on Santa Rosa St. She eventually left her job to become a full time homemaker and mother, while Rusty went to work at DuPont. Elizabeth "Liz" and Rusty enjoyed 71 years of the happiest married life! Along with their son, Sylvan, they started to buy and collect antiques and eventually they opened Griffith's Antiques in Victoria. They carried furniture, glass, clocks and many interesting collectibles as well as buying complete estates. They enjoyed travelling all over the U.S. to bring back treasures to sell in their shop. Liz and Rusty retired in 1990 but continued to collect antiques and travel. They loved to go to Las Vegas and Laughlin in Nevada and made many trips to Louisiana casinos. Liz loved cooking and baking, she made the best lemon pies there ever was! She liked gardening and working in her yard and flower beds. She collected and painted cement yard ornaments for her flower beds and recently decorated her patio in a Southwest theme with large flat rocks decorated with replicas of southwestern animals. Liz and Rusty are charter members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where she served on the bereavement committee and Rusty was an usher. Recently they were attending Holy Family Catholic Church. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Sylvan "Rusty" Griffith; sister-in-law, Nita Fay Kisiah of San Antonio; nieces, Melinda and Melisa Smith of San Antonio; nephew, Mike Kisiah and his wife, Billie of Corpus Christi; cousins, Johnny Kisiah and Jaunice Madden, both of Port Lavaca; and Hallie Mae Bornorden of Gauze; Jeannie, Larry, Jessica and Jorden Janis of Victoria. She was preceded in death by her parents; their only child, Sylvan Griffith, Jr.; and brother, Tommy Kisiah. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery on Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020. However due to the corona virus, this has been reserved to immediate family. Honorary Pallbearers are Wally Summers, Gene Gillie, James Calaway, Jim Borden, Larry Pullin, Conrad Mabry, Kenneth Price and Jack Price. Rusty would like to thank Hospice of South Texas, their doctors, nurses, and aids for their wonderful loving care and to also thank her Senior Helper caregivers, Linda King, Clarissa Garza, Jaylyn Porter. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victoria Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas or Christ's Kitchen. Share words of comfort with family at colonialfuenralhomevictoria.com
