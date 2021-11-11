Elizabeth Hill
VICTORIA — Elizabeth Hill, 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Victoria, Texas. She was born July 22, 1940 in Victoria to the late Robert and Roberta (Barefield) Shanklin.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2401 N. Main, Victoria, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Lewis, Jr., Marvin Lewis, III, Thomas Lewis, Kevin Young, Frederick Shanklin, and Wayne Fields.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 27 years, Dylan Hill; and a brother, Robert Shanklin, Jr.
She is survived by a son, Charles Shanklin and eight grandchildren; four brothers, Willie Earl Shanklin, Terry Shanklin, Frederick Shanklin and Mitchell Todd; three sisters, Linda Corbin, Dorothy Todd and Betty McMurray; a nephew, Marvin Lewis; three nieces, Angela White, Miranda Corbin, and Linda Corbin; four great nephews and three great nieces; her good friend, Ann Mason; and her dog, Bud.
Elizabeth retired after 35 years as an LVN, having worked at both Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She loved to read, enjoyed sewing and cooking. She enjoyed taking care of people. She was a character and always had a smile on her face.
If desired, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
