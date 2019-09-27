ELIZABETH LIZ JANAK SWEET HOME - Elizabeth (Liz) Janak departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 6, 1943 in Houston, TX to Arnold and Lydia Jurek. She attended Resurrection Catholic School and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, where she made many lifelong friends. At Bill Mraz Dance Hall, Liz met an accordion and guitar-playing Czech boy named Hubert from Hallettsville, TX, and on February 4, 1968, they were married at Christ the King Catholic Church in Houston. Liz successfully ran her own business, Elizabeth Janak Bookkeeping and Income Tax Services, for over 40 years, while also assisting her husband Hubert with their farming and ranch business, the H & L Ranch. Liz is survived by: her children Monica, Patricia and husband Brent Redding, and Dennis; her grandchildren Maryssa, Justin, Travis and Katie Redding; sister Linda Dierschke and husband Johnnie; sister Judy Humphries; sisters-in-law Madelyn Jurek and Margaret Bludau; brother-in-law Kenneth Lewis; godchildren Michael Dierschke and Amanda Jurek McBee, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Eddie and Georgie Janak, husband Hubert, sister Claudine Lewis, brother Robert Jurek, nephew Kenny Lewis, and brothers-in-law Ronnie Humphries and William Bludau. The Memorial Service will be at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am with visitation beginning at 10 am. A graveside service will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Church Cemetery. Officiant: Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home; the Texas Czech Cultural and Heritage Center (TCHCC), P. O. Box 6, La Grange, TX 78945, www.czechtexas.org; or Donor's Choice.
