ELIZABETH “LIZ”
BRZOZOWSKE BIRDWELL
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Elizabeth “Liz” Jean Brzozowske Birdwell, formerly of Victoria, passed away peacefully April 18, 2022 in Asheville, NC. She was born on April 21, 1936 to Julius and Sophie Rakowitz Brzozowske in a little cabin in Jackson County, TX. She had 5 siblings, John, Julius Paul, Dr. Walter, William Ted, and Kathy Brzozowske Kickendahl. Preceded in death were her parents and brothers John, Julius Paul and William Ted Brzozowske.
After graduating from Nazareth Academy in 1954, she accepted her first job offer as secretary to Mr. Dave Lack, president of Lack Stores.
She found her true love, Jerry Birdwell, while he was stationed in Victoria at Foster Field Air Base. They were married in June of 1958 and moved to Los Angeles, California. She and Jerry raised four beautiful, loving children, Scott Birdwell, Kim Birdwell Safi, Kent Birdwell, and Jan Birdwell Nash. Their retirement years were spent in the mountains of Asheville, NC. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral services are pending with Groce Lake Julian Funeral Home, Arden, NC. Memorials can be made to Nazareth Academy Catholic School.
