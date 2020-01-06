ELIZABETH MARIE PANCHERZ KOLB EDNA - Elizabeth Marie Pancherz, 74, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Inez, Texas on February 9, 1945 to Joe an Maggie Pancherz and resided in the Inez area for most of her life. She graduated from Industrial High School and later married Leon Kolb and had two sons. Elizabeth was a devoted mother, daughter and homemaker and loved to spend her free time reading, sewing, or playing Bingo. She is survived by her son Mark (Heather) Kolb, and grandchildren Baily, Carson, Kylie Ann, Michael Kolb II, and Rion Kolb. She has been preceded in death by her parents and son Michael Shane Kolb. Rosary Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Interment and graveside service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Inez. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2152.
