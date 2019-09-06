ELIZABETH SUE ODOM YORKTOWN - Elizabeth Sue Odom, 75, of Yorktown, passes away Wednesday September 4, 2019. She was born November 2, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Earl and Mary Herring Headland. She is survived by her husband Larry Odom, daughters Melissa (Sydney) Battles, Kelly (Matthew) Tymon, step-son Dane Odom, step-daughter Julie (Robert) Burns, grandchildren Jessica Foulds, Cliff (Brynn) Foulds, Sean Tymon, Evan Tymon, Dylan Burns and Jake Burns. She is also by her great-grandchildren Jaxon and Peyton Foulds, brother Phil (Nancy) Headland, nieces Wendy (Nick) Salome and Holly (Ryan) Grogan. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law Denise. Visitation will be 11:00 am - 12:00 noon Saturday September 7, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest at www.masseyfh.com Memorial can be given to the donor's choice Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
