ELIZABETH SUE ODOM YORKTOWN - Elizabeth Sue Odom, 75, of Yorktown, passes away Wednesday September 4, 2019. She was born November 2, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Earl and Mary Herring Headland. She is survived by her husband Larry Odom, daughters Melissa (Sydney) Battles, Kelly (Matthew) Tymon, step-son Dane Odom, step-daughter Julie (Robert) Burns, grandchildren Jessica Foulds, Cliff (Brynn) Foulds, Sean Tymon, Evan Tymon, Dylan Burns and Jake Burns. She is also by her great-grandchildren Jaxon and Peyton Foulds, brother Phil (Nancy) Headland, nieces Wendy (Nick) Salome and Holly (Ryan) Grogan. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter-in-law Denise. Visitation will be 11:00 am - 12:00 noon Saturday September 7, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest at www.masseyfh.com Memorial can be given to the donor's choice Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.