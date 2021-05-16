ELIZABETH SEMENIE
JEFFRIES
VICTORIA — Elizabeth Semenie Jeffries was born on May 31, 1921, in Cinco, West Virginia to Agatha Boyko Remenchik Semenie and Kuzman Remenchik. She passed away on September 10, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. Liz and her beloved late husband Glendle Jeffries lived for many years in Charleston, West Virginia, where they worked for Union Carbide. They also lived in Ponce, Puerto Rico and Victoria, Texas. Glendle worked as instrumentation technician for Carbide at Ponce and Seadrift, while Liz became a devoted hospital volunteer, including years at DeTar Hospital in Victoria. She and her beloved husband had many friends throughout their lives. Very warm and straightforward, she was quick-witted and good-humored, and was always there to support her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Alex Semenie and her sister Helen Semenie Ingram. She is survived by dear sister-in-law Sue Jeffries Estep and brother-in-law Gary Jeffries of Pendleton, South Carolina, loving nephews and nieces James Patrick Semenie of Scott Depot, Alex Michael Semenie of Newark Ohio, Doris Ingram Lewis of Newton, Massachusetts, Barbara Ingram Sageser of Hockessin, Delaware, Sara Ramsey of Elkview, Laura Estep of Brookville, Florida, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and by devoted friends Bill and Margot Reichert.
She will be laid to rest at Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, West Virginia at 11:00 on May 22. Flowers may be sent care of Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com

