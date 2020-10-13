Ella B. Hartman
SHINER — Ella B. Hartman, 99, passed away, Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born May 14, 1921 in Moulton to Ludwig and Wilhelmine (Krause) Janssen.
She was the last survivor of the eleven children born to the Janssen’s. She was a lifetime member of Shiner Lutheran Church and remained faithful all her life. She married Edgar (Jack) Hartman May 6, 1947 and they had two sons, Larry and Gary. Ella was a strong woman and worked alongside her husband until his passing in 1988.
Survivors are her son Gary Hartman and wife Darlene of Shiner and granddaughter, Alexis Rainosek and fiancée D.J. Jaehne of Shiner; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Larry Hartman; sisters, Lucke Tenberg, Mollie Helweg, Annie Wagner, Elizabeth Blohm, Minnie Richter, Alma Matocha, Tillie Schoenfeld, Lillie Striegel and Viola McCaskill; brother, Johnny Janssen.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at UDML Lutheran Church with Rev. Chris Heinold officating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shiner UDML Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
