Ella Jane Foegelle
YORKTOWN — Ella Jane Foegelle, 93, of Yorktown, Texas passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born Nov. 14, 1927 in Gueydan, LA to the late Lional Anthony Guidry and Mary Richard. She married the love of her life William Victor Foegelle on Dec. 23, 1944 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA.
She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was the last living charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America Holy Cross Court #1598 which was established on March 2, 1952. She was an avid reader and loved by many.
She is survived by her children; William Victor (Barbara) Foegelle Jr. of Blanco, Thomas Michael (Bobbie) Foegelle of Yorktown, Richard Keith (Pauline) Foegelle of Corpus Christi, Mary Nanette (Ron) Burkhardt of New Braunfels, Gregory (Teresa) Foegelle of Yorktown, Joseph Anthony (Jessie) Foegelle of Kendalia, Peter John (Cheryl) Foegelle of Blanco, Jane Marie (Ron) Martin of Yorktown, and Janet (Scott) Lockwood of Blanco. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren and 21 step great grandchildren, sister Naida Rector of Kaplan LA and sister-in-law Ann Foegelle Jacobs of Buda and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and numerous siblings.
Visitation will be 6-7 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Friday, January 22, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Martin, Erich Weischwill, Brandon Foegelle, Samuel Foegelle, Nikolas Muzny and Joshua Mann. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons; Thomas M Foegelle, Jr., Justin R Burkhardt, Michael P Burkhardt, Martin S Foegelle, Samuel K Foegelle, Brandon L Foegelle, Shelby T Foegelle and Nikolas J Muzny.
Memorials may be given to Catholic Daughters of America Holy Cross Court #1598 or Holy Cross Catholic Church building Fund.
You are invited to sign the online quest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
